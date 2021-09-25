See Every Stylish Photo From Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s NYC Trip

The masked couple met with students and Megan read her children’s book The Bench, inspired by Harry’s relationship with their son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, 2, to a group of second graders gathered outside.

“I wrote this when we just had our little boy,” she said, according to multiple outlets, “and I haven’t read it to any other kids but you.”

Megan, who celebrated her baby shower during a solo trip to New York City when she was pregnant with Archie in 2019, wore a burgundy coat and matching top, pants and pumps for the visit. He wore navy khakis and a navy polo shirt, as he had visited New York many times before becoming a working royal.