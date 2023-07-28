Secret Invasion sets up Marvel’s next MCU phase

Fury (Charlayne woodard) and Varra are about to leave Earth when it’s revealed that both the Skrulls (who will return in the “The Marvels”), and the Kree have finally decided to end their war and try for peace. This is a historic first, as it marks the beginning of a new era between these two races. Even Fury might be happy to hear this, but comic fans may remember that in the Marvel Universe, a similar situation led to an epic story called “Empyre.”

The 2020 release “Empyre,” sees both the Kree and Skrulls calling a truce, and channeling their aggression towards a full invasion of Earth. Earth’s heroes must unite in order to stop the invasion. They fight against Hulkling, the Kree-Skull Hybrid and member of the Young Avengers, who is the new leader. While he’s not been featured in the MCU yet, other members have appeared, including Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld), Cassie Lang, (Kathryn Newton), as well as Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen’s) son Billy, (Julian Hilliard). Billy ends up marrying Hulkling at the end of the event.

Given the age of many of the heroes, we can safely say this is a very long time away. Some of these story beats could be interwoven with Carol Danvers’ (Brie Larson), Monica Rambeau’s (Teyonah Parris) and Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) next adventure in “The Marvels”, suggesting that peacetime Fury, which Fury only heard of recently, might not last long.