Scott Winant To Direct First Two Episodes Of NBC Drama

EXCLUSIVE: The Thing About Pam has found its opening director.

Scott Winant, who has directed Breaking Bad, Thirtysomething and My So-Called Life, is to helm the first two episodes of the NBC limited series starring Renée Zellweger.

Winant will also exec produce the series from Blumhouse TV, NBC News Studios and Zellweger’s Big Picture Co.

The drama series will begin production in New Orleans this week, following the suspension of pre-production due to Hurricane Ida.

The Thing About Pam follows the real-life, stranger-than-fiction story behind the 2011 murder of Betsy Faria.

2021 NBC Pilots & Series Orders

Faria’s killing resulted in her husband Russ’ conviction, though he insisted he didn’t kill her. Later, his conviction was overturned. This brutal crime set off a series of events that exposed a sinister scheme deeply involved in Pam Hupp (Zellweger).

Josh Duhamel and Judy Greer star along with Gideon Adlon and Sean Bridgers. Suanne Spoke and Glenn Fleshler also star.

Winant previously worked with Blumhouse Television on Facebook Watch anthology series Sacred Lies, a show that also featured The Thing About Pam showrunner and exec producer Jenny Klein as a writer.

The Thing About Pam is executive produced by Zellweger, Klein, Winant, Carmella Casinelli, Mary Margaret Kunze, Liz Cole, Noah Oppenheim, Jason Blum, Chris McCumber, Jeremy Gold and Jessica Borsiczky.

Winant is represented in A3 Artists Agency. Hansen Jacobson is Anonymous Content.