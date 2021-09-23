Scott Peterson Will Be Re-Sentenced to Life in Prison for Murders

Scott Peterson will be re-sentenced to life in prison following his 2005 sentencing to death by lethal injection for the 2002 murder of pregnant wife Laci Peterson.

E! was present at the Wednesday, Sept. 22 hearing. News, a judge said the court will re-sentence Scott to life in prison without the possibility of parole for the killings of Laci, 27, and the couple’s unborn son, Conner.

E! News reached out to Scott’s lawyer for comment but has not received a response. An Oct. 10 hearing has been set for the re-sentencing.

The court was previously informed by the prosecution that they would not seek the death penalty against Scott, 48, if he is given a fresh trial.

In 2020, Scott was convicted and sentenced to death. However, the Supreme Court reversed Scott’s death sentence due to alleged jury selection problems. Scott had been on death row since 2005 without the possibility of parole but has maintained his innocence and hopes to receive a new trial.

Laci was eight months old when she vanished from their Modesto home in California in December 2002. Her body was later found washed up at the San Francisco Bay in March 2003. Scott claims that he was on a solo fishing trip and Laci was walking their dog when he died.