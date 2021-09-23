Scott Peterson Will Be Re-Sentenced to Life in Prison for Murders

Scott Peterson Will Be Re-Sentenced to Life in Prison for Murders
By Brandon Pitt
In
EntertainmentCelebritiesUSAViral

Scott Peterson will be re-sentenced to life in prison following his 2005 sentencing to death by lethal injection for the 2002 murder of pregnant wife Laci Peterson

E! was present at the Wednesday, Sept. 22 hearing. News, a judge said the court will re-sentence Scott to life in prison without the possibility of parole for the killings of Laci, 27, and the couple’s unborn son, Conner.

E! News reached out to Scott’s lawyer for comment but has not received a response. An Oct. 10 hearing has been set for the re-sentencing.

The court was previously informed by the prosecution that they would not seek the death penalty against Scott, 48, if he is given a fresh trial.  

In 2020, Scott was convicted and sentenced to death. However, the Supreme Court reversed Scott’s death sentence due to alleged jury selection problems. Scott had been on death row since 2005 without the possibility of parole but has maintained his innocence and hopes to receive a new trial.

Laci was eight months old when she vanished from their Modesto home in California in December 2002. Her body was later found washed up at the San Francisco Bay in March 2003. Scott claims that he was on a solo fishing trip and Laci was walking their dog when he died. 

Latest News

Previous articleRonnie O’Sullivan told he’s “underachieved” despite being “Britain’s best sportsman”
Next articleWoman sold as sex slave reveals how she was doused in petrol & nearly set on fire by gang in years of horror abuse

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About Us

Central Recorder is a non-profit news organization based in California City. Our mission is to seek truth and help people understand the world better. We cover local California News and also International News over various categories.

About
Contact

© Central Recorder