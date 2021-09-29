Sassy Savannah Chrisley Shows What Sh*t Talkers Get From Her

Chrisley Knows Best star Savannah Chrisley is known to stick up for herself and those she loves. So, she takes to Instagram with a message for the sh*t talkers. Keep reading to find out what Todd Chrisley’s daughter has to say to the trash talkers.

Chrisley Knows Best star Savannah Chrisley has a message for the haters

Recently, Savannah Chrisley shares a series of three photos to depict what someone gets when they start their sh*t. She captions the photo with, “The 3 phases I go through when someone starts their S*^%.”

The first photo seems like a stereotypical resting b*tch face. Savannah’s mouth is slightly parted and her eyes look like they’re looking straight through something. The next photo shows Savannah, the creator of Sassy by Savannah, giving a charming smile to the camera. Lastly, the Chrisley Knows Best star is grinning from ear to ear. It’s almost like she knows something other people don’t.

Song lyrics are also included in the caption.

Ain’t it funny how girls in their twenties

Still go to the bathroom just to talk some shit

And come right back and snap a pic with me

Yeah, I’m over it #fakegirltown”

From the of the hashtag, the track Savannah Chrisley took the song lyrics from is “Fake Girl Town.” This track is off of Raelynn’s latest album Baytown. Baytown was just released last week. Savannah also lets her fans know that “Rae’s new album is [fire emoji].”

Fans react to the sassy photos

The overwhelming majority of fan reactions are about flame emojis and comments about how beautiful Savannah Chrisley is.

One fan offers some advice to the reality TV star.

Don’t worry about the people who talk smack. Those people don’t matter in your life, and it’s jealousy rearing iTs ugly head. We who truly care for you and enjoy watching your family’s journey love you all as you are.

PS, Your Beautiful inside and out”

Other fans note how well-done Savannah Chrisley’s makeup is. The USA Network star informs her fans that her makeup is her own. She writes, “thank you @sassybysavannah for helping me embrace my sass.”

What do you think about Savannah Chrisley and her set of sassy photos for sh*t talkers? Leave your comments below. Make sure to come back to TV Shows Ace for more Chrisley Knows Best news.