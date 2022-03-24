Sandra Bullock’s ’The Lost City’ Seeks to Expand Box Office Beyond Young Men

Paramount’s rom-com is looking to attract women, as more films for family and older audiences will be coming this spring

The success of a film’s box office performance has been heavily determined by whether it can attract men under 35. As the spring release period gets underway, studios will hope to change that, starting with Paramount’s adventure rom-com “The Lost City.”

Starring Sandra Bullock & Channing Tatum as romance novelist Channing Tatum and their dopey cover models who end up in their own adventures “The Lost City” will try to draw in women this weekend — particularly older women who have been reluctant to come back to theaters due to COVID-19. Paramount projects a opening weekend of $20-23 Million, while independent trackers project a start of $30 million.

Even at this optimistic end, theatre profitability can still be achieved “The Lost City”The film’s reported budget is $70 million, which may make it modest at best. But good word of mouth could help the film leg out as an alternative to upcoming films like Sony’s “Morbius” — a film that will be far more male-skewing — and fellow Paramount release “Sonic the Hedgehog 2.”Early reviews “The Lost City”They were mostly positive at 78% Rotten Tomatoes score as of the writing.

Also helping is the fact that the market has already proven that Tatum has some level of drawing power in this COVID-era market thanks to the actor’s last film, “Dog,”MGM released the movie last month, and it has grossed over $2.5 million. Domestically $55 millionA budget of $15 Million.

This might not be enough for the more expensive models. “Lost City”Although this rom-com may not be profitable, it will help theater owners capitalize on the low COVID-19 infections rates to produce films that appeal more to their customers.

“As a more diverse array of films are released into the marketplace… the timing could be perfect for these films to find favor with their target audiences who over time seem to be more amenable to the movie theater experience,” said Comscore’s Paul Dergarabedian. “With each passing day, movies aimed at the female, more mature and family audiences are improving their potential for success on the big screen.”