Samuel L. Jackson says filming movies is easy. But he shares why sometimes it can be difficult. ‘Irritated’Director’s Argues

After many years entertaining audiences, receiving an Academy Award was a great way to honor Samuel L. Jackson. The Academy Award has been awarded in recent years to the following: ShaftThe actor is busier than ever, working on film and TV projects and the Capital One commercials. But, of course, film is his best medium as clear by his countless appearances as the MCU’s Nick Fury. The Hollywood actor is passionate about making movies but sometimes gets annoyed and fights with directors.

The Oscar honorary winner kept it real (per usual). Showtime’s Desus and Mero While promoting Apple TV+, he The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey. He recalled his less-than-conventional leap from theatre to television to film. His idealistic career path was shattered early in his acting career. Secret InvasionThe actor was asked which format he liked best. The iconic actor chose the most lucrative option.

Movies are simple. The hard part about doing a movie is getting up, and the amount of time that you’re there all day. On average, a movie day takes between 12 and 16 hours. So, it’s work.

It is worth the effort to spend long hours on set. However, filming a movie can be difficult and exhausting for anyone, even an actor of Jackson’s calibre. Jackson was able to praise the medium despite his long hours while also sharing the difference between filming and off-set time.

Out of the 12 hour day, I’d say you work an hour and a half, straight up. Because you go into work and do 10-15, 20 second jobs. And I get irritated with the process sometimes because it’s like, we’re going to take four hours to do 15 seconds of movie. What’s the problem? However, movies are very easy to make.

The ShaftThe actor enjoys filmmaking and doesn’t mind wasting his time for just a few minutes. The wait can be attributed to many reasons including script changes and production setup. It seemed that the veteran actor was able to handle everything.

Samuel L. Jackson was fine with the long work hours but had a second complaint about filming movies. Jackson started his complaint by saying that it was an enjoyable experience to work with directors over his distinguished career. Jackson, Oscar nominee, got right to the point with his statement:

Director’s are people I meet from time-to-time. I know what I want, so I’m able to see it before I make it. I don’t argue with some of them, because some of them I know they know what they’re doing. Sometimes people can get out of control.

The MCU star was truthful in his assessment but he showed some grace for filmmakers. Sometimes, an actor’s vision might differ from a director’s, which can lead to some clashes. Jackson wouldn’t be the first actor to clash with filmmakers over differing takes on scenes. Having differences with directors hasn’t stopped the Hollywood icon from getting jobs and putting asses in seats. There are many movies he is working on in 2022 and beyond. Viewers can still watch the film in the interim. The Last Days of Ptolemy GreyThe best TV shows on Apple TV+.