Salt Bae’s London Restaurant Boasts Shockingly High Prices

By Tom O'Brien
In
Salt Bae, the Turkish cook who achieved viral fame when he dramatically sprinkled salt onto a slab of meat, now has a London restaurant where he charges nearly $850 for a steak, The Sun reported.

Nusret Gökçe is under fire for the astonishingly high prices at his London restaurant after a receipt totalling a whopping $2,400 went viral.

Other expensive items include a $135 “golden burger”, a $30 salad and a $13 corn-on-the cob. 

 

This is Salt Bae’s 15th restaurant and it is located in Knightsbridge, London, according to Central Recorder. 

