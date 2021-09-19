Sadie Robertson’s Baby Out of Hospital After Being Treated for RSV

Sadie Robertson Welcomes Baby No. 1 With Christian Huff

UPDATE: On Saturday, Sept. 18, Sadie Robertson posted on Instagram photos of her 4-month-old daughter, Honey James Huff, smiling and said her baby has been released from the hospital after being treated for Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV), a common childhood illness that can be deadly for infants.

“YALL WE GET TO GO HOME!!!! (YAY),” the Duck Dynasty star wrote. “4 days in the hospital and this girl is happy to go home! She is still very congested with a bad cough, but her oxygen was good enough to get better from home 🙂 we are so so grateful! Thank you for everyone who prayed for us…we truly did feel your prayers! We didn’t expect to come home today and so we are very happy. Thank you God!”

The reality star added, “Also, to the parents who have kids in the hospital I am praying that your grieving heart would feel held, your anxious heart would find a deep peace, and your sad heart would find joy in the little moments. Much love.”

Sadie Robertson is sharing the health issues her 4-month-old daughter Honey James Huff has been privately battling.