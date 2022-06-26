‘s Jeremy Fuster Wins SoCal Journalism Award From L.A. Press Club

film reporter Jeremy Fuster on Saturday won a SoCal Journalism Award from the L.A. Press Club for his profile, “Hollywood’s Homeless Crisis: Meet a Musician Who Played With BB King, Now Living on the Streets.”

The story, which won in the Online Entertainment News – Music/Performing Arts category, was recognized by the judges in this way: “This story is written beautifully and provides the reader with a window into the duality of living conditions in Hollywood/LA. Paul Jacobsen carries his harmonica everywhere, and the way Jeremy Fuster describes that carries the piece. Reporting on homelessness often makes for bleak stories. This was true here, but Fuster dug deeper and found an angle full of humanity and glints of positivity.”

In addition, was recognized in other categories at a ceremony at the Sheraton Universal Hotel in Los Angeles.

founder Sharon Waxman was also earned third place in individual blog for her WaxWord column “Inside Disney: How the Bob Iger-Bob Chapek Rift Led to the ScarJo Blunder.” Waxman and Daniel Goldblatt also earned third place as best podcasts co-hosts on “-Up” podcast; in addition, they picked up second place for Best Audio Lifestyle Feature for “How Actors Survived the Pandemic” and Best Audio Personality Profile/Interview – Entertainment for “Actress Olivia Munn Speaks Out on Anti-Asian Violence.” Waxman and senior film reporter Brian Welk also picked up a third place for audio entertainment reporting for “Examining The ‘Rust’ Tragedy and Its Impact on Hollywood.”

The creative team led by Ada Guerin was recognized for Corina Marie’s second prize feature photo of “Ted Lasso,” as well as second and third prize portrait photos, both by Jill Greenberg, of Tilda Swinton and MJ Rodriguez. magazine’s cover with the “Ted Lasso” cast also earned second prize in the cover category.

Jennifer Laski, joined by video editors Chuckie Fuoco as well as Pablo Teyssier-Verger and Lauren Hemming, earned second prize in the video Entertainment News or Feature category for a segment in ’s “How I Did It” series: “How ‘King Richard’ Composer Synced a Piano Note With a Tennis Shot.”

Carlos Aguilar earned third place for his film criticism; executive editor Thom Geier also earned third place for his theater reviews.