Russian Swimmer Claims He is Being Targeted by Olympic Success

Speedo dropped Russian swimmer Evgeny Rylov for attending a pro war rally.

The global governing body of the sport is currently investigating his case.

Russian swimmer, who was dropped from his sponsor after attending a pro war rally in Moscow, claimed that he’s being targeted as he is the sport’s most famous star.

Evgeny Rylov, who won gold in both the 100 and 200-meter backstroke events at the Tokyo Olympic Games, was cut by swimming brand Speedo after he appeared at a rally organized by Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow earlier this month.

The 25-year old wore his Olympic medals, as well as a coat bearing the nationalist. “Z”symbol, as he joined a group of athletes on the stage.

The International Swimming Federation has also now been included. Opened disciplinary proceedings against the Olympic championAs with all Russian swimmers, he is currently prohibited from participating in international swimming events.

Talking with Sport Express, a Russian newspaper Saturday Rylov said he believed he had become the target of a witch hunt due to his success in the pool.

“I think the whole point is that I am the world face of swimming and double the demand on me,”He stated.

Rylov’s assertion that he is the global swimming face is controversial. Other swimmers, such as Katie Ledecky from the USA, could also claim to be swimming’s greatest star.

“If it wasn’t for me who went on stage at Luzhniki, but for someone else from the swimmers, they might not even pay attention. At the Olympics, I attracted increased attention, and now it is riveted to me in all aspects of life.”

Rylov stated that FINA cannot understand Rylov’s appearance at the rally.

“I don’t understand what I did, but in the end they filed a complaint against me for that offended the feelings of other athletes,”He stated.

“You see, I offended them by simply supporting my country, my president. I don’t know how to argue with that.”

Rylov answered a question about Speedo’s termination of his contract: “I was asked to write an explanation note.” My response: I have no comment.

“What should I explain to them?”