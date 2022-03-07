Russian Honor Returns Queen’s Cousin Prince Michael

Get the Insider app You can choose from a personalized feed, summary mode or a ad-free experience. Get the app Close icon A pair of crossed lines form an X. This indicates that you can close an interaction or dismiss a notification.

Prince Michael of Kent has received the Russian Order of Friendship.

In 2009, Dmitry Medvedev, the former Russian President, presented him with the award.

The spokesperson for the prince refused to comment on whether or not he would end business relations with Russia.

Prince Michael of Kent returned a Russian honor in response to the country's invasion of Ukraine, The Daily Express reports.

Michael is the first cousin of Queen Elizabeth II. Related to the last Tsar Nicholas I through his late grandmother, Grand Duchess Elena Vladimirovna of Russia, according to his website.

Richard Palmer, the Daily Express’ royal correspondent, was informed by a spokesperson for Prince Michael that he had returned the Order of Friendship that he received from Dmitry Medvedev, the former Russian President, in 2009.

According to the publication, the Order of Friendship award is presented to Russian and international nationals whose actions or work has been directed at strengthening relations with Russia. Other recipients include former UN Secretary General Ban Ki-moon, former Archbishop of Canterbury Rowan Williams, and former Canadian Prime Minister Jean Chrétien, it added.

According to the Daily Express, the spokesperson for the prince declined to comment on whether he would still do business in Russia.

Michael was once accused of Offering to use his royal title to grant accessAccording to a Sunday Times report and Channel 4 report, Russian President Vladimir Putin’s government was criticized by BBC News in May.

The BBC reported that he was filmed during a meeting with undercover journalists, where he was told he could be employed to represent the Kremlin. The Marquess of Reading later described him to be the royal’s friend. “Her Majesty’s unofficial ambassador to Russia,”The report was updated.

Prince Michael’s spokesperson denied the allegations and stated in a statement, “The Marquess of Monaco…” “made suggestions which Prince Michael would not have wanted, or been able, to fulfill.”

Insider asked Buckingham Palace to comment, but the palace did not immediately respond. Representatives of Prince Michael of Kent declined comment.