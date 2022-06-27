Rudy Giuliani’s Viral Fight With Grocery Store Employee Fully Explained

Rudy Giuliani felt the public’s wrath on June 26 at a ShopRite store in Staten Island, as Giuliani was seen in CCTV footage chatting to people inside the store when an employee slapped him on the back. “All of a sudden, I feel this ‘Bam!’ on my back. I don’t know if they helped me not fall down, but I just about fell down,” he said on 77 WABC (via New York Post), claiming he could have injured himself. “I feel this tremendous pain in my back, and I’m thinking, what the — I didn’t even know what it was,” he continued, claiming the man swore and called him a “scumbag.”

The assailant reportedly told Giuliani he wasn’t happy about the June 24 Supreme Court ruling, giving each state the right to decide its own abortion laws. Giuliani made it clear he didn’t consider himself responsible, saying, “The Supreme Court made a decision. You don’t go around attacking people because of it. I mean, go get it changed.”

Plenty shared their thoughts on the incident on social media, coming out both in support of and against the controversial politician. “Thoughts & prayers to Rudy Giuliani, who visited Staten Island today and had his privacy and body autonomy challenged by a man,” John Fugelsang sarcastically wrote in a viral tweet, while Nick Adams tweeted, “The Supermarket employee who violently assaulted Rudy Giuliani should be jailed and America’s Mayor should sue him for trauma and damages.”