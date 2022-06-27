Royal Source Claims Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Apparently Fled In Humiliation After Royals Shun Them On UK Trip

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are back in the United States after their family’s first trip to England. Did they flee England with their tail between their legs? One report says the royal family shunned them on the way out. Here’s what we know.

‘Royal Renegades Run For The Hills’

According to the National Enquirer, Markle and Harry fled the Platinum Jubilee in a huff after failing to secure footage for Netflix. The family brought Archie and Lilibet Diana across the pond in the hopes of a lavish homecoming, but they were instead allegedly hushed by senior royals and booed by the public.

“They were totally humiliated,” says one insider. Another bellows, “The worst blow was Her Majesty saying ‘no chance’ to photos of her first-ever meeting with her namesake, Lilibet.” The photos apparently would have made Netflix extremely happy, but the Sussexes are leaving empty handed. Kate Middleton and Prince William supposedly rubbed salt in the wound when they snubbed Lilibet altogether.

Harry and Markle fled to the United States aboard an eco-unfriendly private jet, so one insider labels them hypocrites. “Harry and Meghan got the comeuppance they so richly deserve for the hurt they’ve caused the family,” a source concludes.

Is Prince Harry Humiliated?

First of all, the Enquirer doesn’t really care at all about the private jet. It’s just labeling the couple hypocrites because they’ve spoken in favor of green programs. Nearly every celebrity in its pages, from Kim Kardashian to Donald Trump, flies on private planes, yet only Markle and Harry get called out for it. He’s defended his actions citing serious security concerns, so we’re sure he’s weighed the pros and cons.

Also, isn’t it a little catty of William and Middleton to purposefully snub a 1-year-old baby’s birthday? The outlet acts like this was some grand gesture of revenge…on a baby. It sounds absurdly and comically petty to us, but at least Lilibet met her namesake.

Anyway, there’s no real way of knowing how Markle and Harry feel upon returning home. Only they could answer that for sure, and no insider can truly know the thoughts in their head. Considering the story begins by labeling the two “fame-hungry,” this is a transparent hit piece. In fact, Harry and Markle reportedly didn’t want the spotlight on this trip. They were there to support Queen Elizabeth in what could be her final public celebration

Torrid Royal Rumors

The Enquirer has already christened him henpecked Harry, so it’s transparently biased against the Sussexes. Its coverage is seldom accurate. Earlier this year, it announced Elizabeth would Elizabeth would strip them of their titles, but that didn’t really happen.

Most recently, the tabloid reported Harry and Markle were going broke. They’re millionaires who never need to work again, so that’s just an absurd story. Harry and Markle did exactly as they planned to do in England, so it’s hard to imagine they would feel humiliated.

