Royal Gossip Says Kate Middleton Allegedly Had Nasty Showdown With Meghan Markle At Recent Royal Celebrations

Did Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle secretly meet during the queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations? One tabloid’s cover story claims the sisters-in-law had a tense reunion earlier this month. Here’s what we know about the rumored showdown.

Middleton And Markle At ‘Point Of No Return’?

The latest edition of Us Weekly reports Kate Middleton had no interest in extending an olive branch to Meghan Markle during her recent visit to the UK. While the rest of the royals did their best to play nice, sources say it just wasn’t in the cards for the feuding duchesses. “The reunion was like a ticking time bomb waiting to explode,” one source remarks.

RELATED: Truth Behind Prince William’s Often-Changing Trooping The Colour Uniform

Apparently, Middleton’s icy demeanor still ties back to the Sussexes’ bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey last year. “When Meghan publicly savaged Kate and the rest of the royals, it was the last straw,” an insider dishes. “Kate’s still waiting for a meaningful apology and refuses to interact with Meghan unless she absolutely has to. She finds it very hard to spend time with Meghan and Harry after all the mud that’s been slung.”

But finally, sources reveal that the Sussexes kept their distance from the Cambridges, and that isn’t likely to change any time soon. “Harry and Meghan ended up spending almost all of their time holed up at Frogmore Cottage,” the tipster spills. “Neither side feels they have to apologize, so there is no moving forward… Neither one wants to take responsibility for anything they’ve done. Things remain at a stalemate.”

Was The Sussex-Cambridge Reunion A ‘Ticking Time Bomb’?

This story is just a classic bait-and-switch. While the cover of the magazine has a blurb about the duchesses’ “make-or-break Jubilee showdown,” the actual story just says they didn’t even meet with each other. There was no showdown, and the outlet knows that. Nevertheless, the magazine wanted its readers to think Markle and Middleton had some secret blowout argument, but it never fully committed to the lie it sold on the cover.

And the truth of the matter is far less dramatic. From what we can tell, Markle and Middleton never crossed paths. The Sussexes seemed to have a blast in London, and their visit certainly wasn’t wasted. They reportedly got to meet with the queen again and even introduced their daughter Lilibet to her namesake. But those itching for a dramatic reunion were sorely disappointed when Harry and Markle returned to the States without posing for a single photo with any senior royals.

The Tabloid On The Sussexes

Of course, we know better than to take Us Weekly at their word anywhere Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are concerned. Earlier this year, the outlet reported Spotify was rescinding its deal with the royals. Then the magazine claimed Harry and Markle stopped in London on their way to the Netherlands in order to say “final farewell” to the queen. And most recently, the rag claimed Prince Harry’s publisher was repeatedly rejecting his memoir. Obviously, Us Weekly isn’t the most reliable source when it comes to the Sussexes.

More Stories From Suggest