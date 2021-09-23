Royal Family news – Prince Andrew spills secrets in controversial interview for BBC’s Prince Philip tribute documentary

PRINCE HARRY IMPERSONATES THE QUEEN IN HILARIOUS MOMENT AS HE BURIES THE HATCHET WITH ROYALS

PRINCE Harry impersonates the Queen in a hilarious moment during a new documentary on Prince Philip.

The Duke of Sussex also paid tribute to his grandparents Philip, who died aged 99 in April, and the Queen as “the most adorable couple”.

Harry, 37, is among the royals sharing their memories in Prince Philip: The Royal Family Remembers, which airs on BBC One tomorrow.

The show features all of Philip’s children – Charles, 72, Anne, 71, Andrew 61, and Edward, 55.

Beatrice and Eugenie Tindall’s grandchildren also remember fondest memories about the Duke of Edinburgh.

Harry is seen looking through flight logs from his grandfather – a qualified pilot – from a 1983 trip to Africa.