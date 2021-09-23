Royal Family news – Prince Andrew spills secrets in controversial interview for BBC’s Prince Philip tribute documentary

Royal Family news - Prince Andrew spills secrets in controversial interview for BBC's Prince Philip tribute documentary
By Brandon Pitt
In
EntertainmentCelebritiesUSAViral

PRINCE HARRY IMPERSONATES THE QUEEN IN HILARIOUS MOMENT AS HE BURIES THE HATCHET WITH ROYALS

PRINCE Harry impersonates the Queen in a hilarious moment during a new documentary on Prince Philip.

The Duke of Sussex also paid tribute to his grandparents Philip, who died aged 99 in April, and the Queen as “the most adorable couple”.

Harry, 37, is among the royals sharing their memories in Prince Philip: The Royal Family Remembers, which airs on BBC One tomorrow.

The show features all of Philip’s children – Charles, 72, Anne, 71, Andrew 61, and Edward, 55.

Beatrice and Eugenie Tindall’s grandchildren also remember fondest memories about the Duke of Edinburgh.

Harry is seen looking through flight logs from his grandfather – a qualified pilot – from a 1983 trip to Africa.

Latest News

Previous articlePregnant mum, 40, physically sick as raw sewage floods Persimmon home after bad drainage leaves kids covered in rashes
Next articleVillage bans festivals after gig-goers have sex in cars and defecate in public places

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About Us

Central Recorder is a non-profit news organization based in California City. Our mission is to seek truth and help people understand the world better. We cover local California News and also International News over various categories.

About
Contact

© Central Recorder