Royal Family news latest – Prince Harry & Meghan 'convinced Queen uses brutal secret codes & signals to attack them'

By Tom O'Brien
In
Princely plans

Last year, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex signed a £112m deal with the production company after quitting the Royal Family.

In the partnership with Netflix, the couple agreed to a multi-year deal to produce nature series, documentaries and children’s programming.

Such projects were sought, Prince Harry had claimed in their explosive Oprah Winfrey interview in March, as his family had cut him off financially at the start of 2020 after announcing their Megxit plans.

In April of this year, the couple revealed their first project for the streaming platform – an Invictus Games documentary.

Prince Harry, who will appear on camera and be an executive producer for the documentary, gushed over the series, saying he couldn’t wait for the series to reveal the “mosaic of resilience”. 

In July, it was claimed that Meghan had started working on a Netflix series with David Furnish two years before Megxit.

The Duchess of Sussex and Elton John’s husband began working on the new animated series, that has the working title ‘Pearl’, several years ago according to Page Six.

