Rory McIlroy breaks down in tears after Ryder Cup singles win as Europe suffer defeat
By Tom O'Brien
Rory McIlroy broke down in tears during an interview after he won his Ryder Cup singles match on Sunday as Europe lost the event to the USA.

The four-time major winner picked up his first point of the tournament as he defeated Xander Schauffele 3&2 after losing his previous three matches at Whistling Straights.

McIlroy and Ian Poulter were beaten in the foursomes on Friday and then in their fourballs match on Saturday afternoon as Team USA dominated the European team.

The Northern Irishman also lost his fourballs match on Friday as he and Shane Lowry were beaten by Tony Finau and Harris English.



Rory McIlroy being interviewed
Rory McIlroy have an emotional interview after winning his singles match at the Ryder Cup on Sunday

Speaking to Sky Sports after his win over Schauffele, which reduced the USA’s lead to 11-6, an emotional McIlroy said: “I’m incredibly proud to be a part of this team, to be a teammate of all these guys, the captain, the vice captains.

“We’ve had a great time but it looks like it’s not going to pan out the way we wanted on the golf course.

“I’m extremely disappointed that I haven’t contributed more for this team, I’m glad I got a point on the board for them today.

Rory McIlroy fought back the tears after his singles victory at the Ryder Cup
Rory McIlroy fought back the tears after his singles victory at the Ryder Cup

“It’s been a tough week. The more and more I play in this event, I realise more and more that it is the best event in golf, bar none.

“I love being a part of it, I can’t wait to be a part of many more. It’s the best.”

The 32-year-old, who was playing at his sixth Ryder Cup, struggled to hold back the tears as he reflected on his weekend.

McIlroy and Poulter were beaten 5&3 on Friday by Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay before losing 4&3 to Dustin Johnson and Collin Morikawa on Saturday.



McIlroy and Europe have endured a torrid week at Whistling Straits with USA dominating
Rory McIlroy’s win over Xander Schauffele was his first at this year’s Ryder Cup

Morikawa sealed victory for Team USA on Sunday afternoon as he halved his singles match with rookie Viktor Hovland to take the USA to 14 and half points, claiming their first win since 2016.

