Ron DeSantis is compared to Ursula in GOP Disney villain tweet thread

Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) was compared to The Little Mermaid antagonist Ursula in a brilliant Disney villain comparison thread.

On Wednesday, The Lincoln Project took to Twitter to showcase the conservative GOPs and who they would be as Disney villains.

“The GOP as Disney villains: a thread,” they captioned their post before unleashing the characters.

DeSantis was the first politician to be featured on the list was compared to the humanoid octopus. Could the comparison stem from both of them manipulating situations to get what they want? Possibly.

Or could it be by the way they’re both positioning their hands as if they have a master plan? Either or.

The politicians directly after DeSantis are Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL) and Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL), who are compared to Aladdin’s wicked sorcerer Jafar and Lago, a short-tempered parrot, respectively.

This could possibly be a dig at them voting against a federal funding bill that would provide aid to Ukraine in March.

Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) are compared to another set of The Little Mermaid characters, Flotsam and Jetsam, two moray eels and minions to Ursula.

Like the eels trying to persuade Ariel to take Ursula’s deal to become human for three days, Boebert and Greene tried to heckle President Joe Biden during his State of the Union speech, yelling “build the wall, build the wall” as he discussed immigration.

Other honourable mentions include Donald Trump Jr being compared to Sid Phillips, a kid who finds joy in destroying toys for his own amusement in Toy Story, Ivanka Trump as The Evil Queen in Snow White, and Sen.Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) as Cruella DeVille in 101 Dalmations.

This isn’t the first time Disney characters and conservative politicians have been mentioned in the same discussion.

Recently, Boebert was mocked for a rant against Mickey Mouse.

Disney pledged to support the repeal of the “Don’t Say Gay” bill, which bans the discussion of sexual orientation or gender identity in the classroom from kindergarten up to the third grade. It was signed into law last week by DeSantis.

“Next year, the woke Disney lobbyists will ask Congress to extend Micky Mouse’s trademark. I think not,” she wrote on Twitter.