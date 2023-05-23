Rolf Harris net worth revealed in 2023 as the entertainer passes away at age 93

We look at Rolf Harris’ net worth in 2023 as the disgraced entertainer passes away.

He was best-known as a television personality, but he was also an accomplished musician, singer and composer.

His reputation and his career did not recover after he spent five years, nine months behind bars in 2014 on charges of indecent abuse.

He was released in 2017 and lived a private life away from the public eye in his final years – but still had a staggering net worth.

Rolf Harris’ net worth in 2023

Celebrity Net Worth: The entertainer’s net worth was $19 million when he died. revealsThrough his career in music, television and the arts, has amassed a wealth of knowledge.

In the 1950s, his career as a musician began. He released several songs, including Tie Me Kangaroo Down Sport (Kangaroo Down Sport), Jake the Peg and Two Little Boys.

He then became a TV personality in the 1960s and 1970s, presenting shows like Rolf’s Cartoon Club and Animal Hospital.

Harris earned money through his work. He painted an official Queen Elizabeth II portrait in 2005 to celebrate her 80th Birthday.

The entertainer’s career never recovered

Harris’ first arrest was in March 2013. It happened as part Operation Yewtree. He was questioned on historical accusations of sexual crimes.

In August 2013, he was again arrested after five months. He had denied all wrongdoing, was released without charges, and then denounced.

In May 2014, he appeared at Southwark Crown Court and was found guilty. Indecent assault: 12 charges The prisoner is incarcerated.

“You have shown no remorse for your crimes at all. Your reputation now lies in ruins, you have been stripped of your honours but you have no one to blame but yourself,” the judge said.

A court of appeal overturned one conviction after he spent only three years behind bars.

Rolf Harris, 93 years old, dies

Rolf’s death was first confirmed to the PA news agency by a registrar at Maidenhead Town Hall.

Then, a statement was released on his family’s behalf: “This is to confirm that Rolf Harris recently died peacefully surrounded by family and friends and has now been laid to rest.”

“They ask that you respect their privacy. No further comment will be made,” it continued.

It was unknown what caused his death. Harris had neck cancer, and in the final months of his life he was unable to eat or speak.

