Riverdale Star KJ Apa with Girlfriend Clara Berry Welcomes First Child!

‘Riverdale’ star KJ Apa is officially a father. Clara Berry, his girlfriend, shared the news of their first child with him on September 23rd and posted a sweet photo on Instagram.

Clara Berry, a model, shared that KJ Apa (‘Riverdale” actor and singer) gave birth to their first child on September 23rd, 2021. Berry shared a picture of the child resting on his mother’s finger and added a touching caption.

In the photo, their son, Sasha Vai Keneti Apa, is wearing a white long sleeve top and is holding his mother’s finger. Berry’s smiley face finger tattoo can be seen in the picture as the mother and baby cuddle on what looks like a soft animal print jersey.

Apa’s ‘Riverdale’ co-stars and other friends of the couple took to the comment section to congratulate the new parents. Vanessa Morgan stated that River was River’s best friend. Camila Mendes also congratulated the mother and complimented her name.

Berry wrote a sweet tribute to Apa and her newborn, sharing Sasha’s name and birth date. The birth announcement has not yet been posted by the new dad. She described her baby as perfection and shared her gratitude for having two men in her life who filled her heart with a lot of love, as she wrote:

“He is perfect perfection. I am the luckiest to have now two men of my life, filling my heart with this cosmic gigantic vast love. ❤️‍🔥”

The new dad has yet to post an announcement of the birth. Berry shared Berry’s, Instagram Story. But he might have acknowledged the birth in a post about his album “Clocks,” in which he thanked everyone who had helped him along the way.

The 24-year-old thanked Berry for taking his love for her to a new dimension this past week. Maybe it was a reference to her welcoming their child into this world. He confirmed that they were expecting via Instagram, although he didn’t post directly about it.

“She posted a fun picture of herself wearing a bikini that was printed with fire, which showed her bump.”

The “Mad World” singer shared a snap of himself and Berry on a couch in May. Berry is playing with Apa while his shirt is raised to show her growing belly. The photo received lots of support as it was liked over 2 million times.

Apa didn’t caption the intimate photo. Berry shared the news and Apa confirmed it. Apa jokingly wrote “she’s pregnant btw” to help those that did not pick up on the context clues. Berry responded to Apa’s comment and noted that she was pregnant.

Berry doesn’t shy away from sharing photos of her pregnancy, as her Instagram account is filled with beautiful shots of her baby bump. A fun photo she shared showed her bump in a bikini with a fire-printed print.

As Instagram users spotted the couple engaging in an Instagram conversation, rumors began to circulate about a possible romance. Apa made the announcement public in February 2020, a few months later.

Both have shared beautiful photos of their lives and each other over the last year. Fans can expect to see their baby in the months ahead as they bring up their newborn.

Berry is a model who regularly posts photos from her shoots to Instagram. Apa is best known for his role as “Archie” in “Riverdale,” loosely based on the comic. The actor is now focused on his music career and often shares glimpses into life on set and making music.