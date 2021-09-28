Bride Searching for Missing Wedding Dress From 17 Years Ago

Susan Stephenson had her wedding dress sealed after she got married 17 years ago.

She found the wrong gown when she opened the box that contained her wedding dress.

Stephenson used social media to track down her missing dress.

After 17 years of wearing the wrong wedding dress, a woman is now trying to find her missing gown.

Ohio resident Susan Stephenson tied the knot in 2004, as she told Fox 19 Now. According to her, she sealed her wedding gown after the ceremony in order to protect it.

She discovered that the dress she was keeping safe wasn’t hers.

Stephenson found a completely different dress in the box she was supposed to receive. She shared these photos with Insider.

Stephenson’s wedding dress had a scoop neck and short sleeves. It also had a simple, long-length skirt. The dress she received in her sealed box was strapless, and covered in lace from the head to the toe.





Susan Stephenson’s left-hand dress and the mystery one on the right.



Susan Stephenson







When she realized she had the wrong dress, Stephenson first called the dry cleaners that sealed the dress 17 years ago, but they didn’t have a record of cleaning the gown, according to Fox 19 Now.

Stephenson decided to share the dress on Facebook to try and find the right person to match her.

“For any bride, past or present, the wedding dress is not just a piece of material,” Insider asked Stephenson why she feels the importance of finding her wedding dress.

“The dress is a memory: memories of shopping with your mom and sister, memories of a monumental day in your life in which you felt you could conquer the world with your new husband, memories of being in love, memories of hope for the future and so on,” Stephenson agreed.

“My main goal is to be reunited with my dress and to return the one I have to its rightful owners,” She went on to add. “She may have a 16 or 17-year-old daughter by now who would like to wear it someday.”

Stephenson hadn’t found the dress as of the writing.

You can email Stephenson at [email protected] if you have any information about her wedding gown.