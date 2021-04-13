Riverdale Season 6 Release Date, Cast, Plot and Filming Updates

Riverdale continuously received a positive response from the audience over the five seasons. And now, the fans are eagerly waiting for season 6, which was renewed in February 2021. Here we have provided the Riverdale Season 6 Release Date and other updates related to it. Check them out!

Riverdale Season 6 Release Date

Riverdale Season 6 was renewed on 3rd February 2021. The release date is not confirmed yet. However, it is expected that makers will soon announce the Riverdale Season 6 Release Date.

Few are anticipating that the release date of season 6 will be announced after completely streaming all episodes of season 5 on the CW. Riverdale Season 5 first episode was aired on 20th January 2021.

According to sources, makers of the show have not confirmed anything but season 6 is expected to release sometime in late 2021 or early 2022. You have to wait for the official announcement, which is yet to be done.

Riverdale Season 6 Plot

Riverdale is a teen drama series adapted from the characters of Archie Comics. However, the series is slightly different from Archie Comics. Riverdale follows the four teenage high school students.

The series began with the murder of a teenager, and after that, the show took many twists and turns that keeps the audience exchanged. The plot of Riverdale Season 6 is not revealed yet.

The storyline is still a mystery, and you cannot expect what will happen. The show continuously surprises the fans with a lot of twists. However, you can expect this teen drama to continue with new issues faced by the characters.

Riverdale Season 6 Cast

Riverdale Season 6 cast is not announced yet, but it is expected that most of the main cast will return in season 6. Among the main characters, KP Apa, Cole Sprouse, Lili Reinhart, and Camila Mendes are expected to come back in season 6. The complete cast of season 6 will be revealed around the time of the official release date.