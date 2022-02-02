Rita Moreno Recalls Complimenting Jessica Chastain on Her Breasts

Rita Moreno shared the story of how she met Jessica Chastain through a Variety magazine. “Actors on Actors” interview.

She stated that Chastain, as she was leaving the restaurant Moreno said this: “I love your breasts.”

Chastain was also interviewed. She said that she believed Moreno had said it. “dress.”

They spoke to each other about the latest movies they have seen, which are up for multiple awards this season. Moreno starred and produced the latest remake of “West Side Story”Chastain and Chastain did it the same way. “The Eyes of Tammy Faye.”

Moreno recalls how the stars met towards the end.

“I want to remind you that when we first met, I stopped you in that restaurant — I was with a friend, and you were waiting for a table,”The “One Day At A Time”Star said. “And you were leaving, and I said, ‘Oh, I love you.’ I think you said, ‘I love you too.’ I remember saying, ‘Really?’ But more than that, as you were leaving, I said, ‘I love your breasts.’ Do you remember that?”

Chastain stated that she hadn’t heard this comment before adding: “I must have thought you said, ‘I love your dress.'”

Chastain was not the only one to be surprised by Moreno’s comments. Moreno said: “I remember my friend, who is gay, said to me: ‘I can’t believe you said that.’ And I said: ‘Why not?'”

Chastain replied to this: “My life is made.”





Jessica Chastain portrays the title character in “The Eyes of Tammy Faye.”



Chastain spoke earlier about her love for Moreno’s portrayal of Anita in The Original. “West Side Story”From 1961.

“You blew my mind the first time I watched ‘West Side Story,’ the original version,” Chastain said. “For me, it was all about you playing Anita. So when you sang ‘Somewhere,’ that was the first time I started crying. I was so moved by that scene and by what you did, and the reexamining of that story and that world.”

Moreno won an Oscar in 1961 for his role. ABC News “20/20″Special “Something’s Coming: West Side Story”Because of her offensive lyrics about Puerto Rico, she nearly quit the role.

In an interview with Variety, she spoke highly of the film’s directors Steven Spielberg and Tony Kushner as screenwriters. “killed themselves”To get the story right.

“West Side Story”Already has been nominated for three Golden Globes, including the best picture of musical or comedy. Ariana Debose (who plays Anita) has been nominated to a SAG Award.