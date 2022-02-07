Rise and Shine: Relive Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott’s Road to Baby

Tragedy struck later in November. While Travis performed onstage at his Astroworld Festival in Houston, a crowd crush killed 10 people, including a 9-year-old boy. The rapper and Kylie, who watched the concert with Stormi, expressed remorse for the victims and said they were unaware of fatalities until reports came out later.

Following the deadly incident, Travis and Kylie stayed away from the spotlight, with the reality star focusing on preparing for their second child.

“She’s been hanging out with her family and a few close friends and is just nesting until the baby comes,” another source close to Kylie told E! News in December. “Travis has been by her side and has been very supportive during her pregnancy. They have definitely been inseparable and leaning on each other.”

On New Year’s Eve 2021, Kylie wrote on Instagram, alongside a maternity photo, “As 2022 is approaching i’ve been reflecting on this last year and the blessings that it brought but also the many heartaches it held. i will never forget this year and all the significant changes it made to my life.”