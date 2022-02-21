Rihanna’s Most Daring Looks Throughout Her Career

For her Grammy Awards debut in 2007, Rihanna made a fashion statement with a skin-baring dress.





Rihanna wore a sophisticated, revealing Robert Cavalli gown at the 49th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, on February 11, 2007.



Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images







Rihanna showed up in a stunning dress for the 49th Grammy Awards, where she presented. The green, one-shoulder Roberto Cavalli gown showed just a hint of abs but strikingly revealed her back with an open, low-cut design.

While this dress isn’t the most daring compared to her flamboyant performance costumes or the many looks to come in this list, it was a pivotal moment and beautiful fashion choice for the star on the rise.