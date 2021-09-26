RHONJ star Teresa Giudice’s fans shocked by new photo as they beg star to ‘STOP getting lip fillers’

REAL Housewives Of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice‘s fans have begged her to stop getting lip filler after she shared a new selfie.

The 49-year-old, whose daughter Gia was also recently slammed for getting ‘too much plastic surgery’, has been told off by her own followers this week.

It came after Teresa shared a photo of herself and Real Housewife of Beverly Hill’s Kyle Richards Umansky on her official Instagram account.

Sharing the post with her 2.2million followers, the pair pouted while sitting on a boat with the ocean behind them.

Teresa’s lips looked plumper than ever as she posed for the camera wearing sunglasses that hid half of her pretty face.

Wearing a bandana around her head and her brunette locks down, the beauty donned a white matching bikini.

Finishing off her look with some large silver hoop earrings, she held onto her pal’s arm as they took the snap.

Taking to the caption, she wrote: “Coming soon to you @peacocktv ⭐️ #RHUGT.”

But her fans were more interested in her lips as they begged her to “stop with the filler”.

One commented: “Teresa please stop getting fillers!!!! It looks so bad,” followed by a sad face.

Another said: “No,” followed by the embarrassed emoji, “I love Teresa but those fillers need to stop.”

“An ad for Stop the fillers 😢,” one commented as the comment received over 150 likes.

“Oh no! Stop getting filler!” begged one.

One asked: “What happened to your lips😮”

Other fans rushed to compliment the star and avoid the negativity.

“Hot 🔥🔥,” gushed her pal Caroline Rauseo.

Her co-star Sonja Morgan penned: “Love this 😍”

It comes after Teresa’s 20-year-old daughter Gia

got a body-shaping procedure done at a plastic surgeon recently, despite fans slamming her for undergoing cosmetic treatments.

Gia revealed she was trying the Emsculpt Neo procedure, as she said: “I’m so excited, this is my first time doing it and I’m so excited to see the results.”

According to the website, Emsculpt builds muscle and reduces fat using both radiofrequency and high-intensity electromagnetic energies.

Gia was slammed by fans accusing her of going under the knife and having more cosmetic procedures.

The star previously admitted to getting a nose job, but fans think she’s gone even further and is commenting on her “changing face.”

Now the star is inundated with comments under every picture she posts on her official Instagram of 786,000 followers accusing her of “having too much filler.”

3 Teresa’s daughter Gia has also been getting procedures done @_giagiudice