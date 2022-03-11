Regina Hall: The Untold Story

It seems Regina Hall was meant to be an actor. “Little”Star actually began his career in journalism. According to The Shadow LeagueHall moved from Washington D.C. to Fordham University to be a student at Fordham University, but she was unsure what to do once she graduated. “My mom and dad were like, ‘What are you going to do? You been in New York six months…'”She remembered. “So I was like, ‘I’ll go back to school.’ Cause I always loved school, classes and learning.”

Hall achieved this by attending New York University for her master’s of journalism degree. As she explained to the outlet, this particular field of study was right for her. “seemed like something powerful.”She continued: “I thought most people believe what they read, so the power of someone holding a pen in our culture, especially, was tremendous.”She also spoke. Fader in 2018 that she was heavily influenced by the book “Democracy in America,” explaining, “It talked about the importance of journalism to democracy.”

She has grown to respect the work she does. “Now, with everything going on politically,”She said it in Fader “I value journalism even more and realize how difficult the job is.”But, she has been able to apply what she learned to her acting work. “There’s days where I’d be like, ‘Ah, I’d want to tell that story; because it’s so imperative,”She elaborated. Hall has also taught briefly at New Rochelle college. She shared the following:Late Night with Seth Meyers,” “I thought I was good. I was strict because I was young.”