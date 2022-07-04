Red, White, & I Do: Honor These Couples who Wed on July 4th

It’s easy to celebrate Fourth of July: There are pool parties, barbecues and, of course, plenty of fireworks.

But not everyone enjoys the summer holiday the traditional way. Some stars took this opportunity to celebrate love that will last a lifetime. Contrary to popular belief, or any old wives tale, getting married on the Fourth of July doesn’t spell doom for a couple. Take a look at Victoria Beckham and David BeckhamThey are celebrating 23 (!!). Years of marriage. Their secret? “Communication is key,” the mom of four shared on Today 2019 “You know, we love our family. Everything we do revolves around our family. I think it’s just being focused, working hard, having a great support team around us.”

Then there’s the next! Julia Roberts and Danny Moder, who said “I do”Back in 2002. “He truly, to this day, to this minute is just my favorite human,” the actress raved in 2018 during a rare interview about their romance. “I’m more interested in what he has to say or his point of view just than anybody. Really, we’re so lucky in that way. We just really, really like each other and we just enjoy each other’s company.”