If you’re looking to deliver blockbuster entertainment to the masses, using giant robots isn’t a bad way to go, as seen with Power Rangers’ Zords, Pacific Rim’s Jaegers and more. The fans of the VoltronThe franchise has enjoyed so much success in the television world for decades that there have been many attempts to adapt it for the big screen for nearly two decades. One of these was in 2011 with Thomas Dean Donnelly, and another in 2012 with Josh Oppenheimer. It’s true. Voltron movie is back on our radars, but this time, it’s being shepherd by the director of the hit Netflix movie Red Notice.

Rawson Marshall Thurber will co-write and direct the live-action. Voltron movie, but it isn’t set up at a studio just yet. Instead THRSix to seven studios and streamers are said to have made offers to purchase the project. This includes Warner Bros., Universal Pictures, and others. Voltronfilm back in 2016), and Amazon. Netflix, which aired animated series, ironically. Voltron: Legendary DefenderThe race for the 2016-2018 election is over. Voltron movie.

She has also directed Dwayne John, Gal Gadot, and Ryan Reynolds. Red NoticeRawson Marshall Thurber filmography also includes Central Intelligence SkyscraperBoth of these films also featured The Rock, so Thurber knows his way around the action. Thurber’s take on the VoltronMaterial was reportedly presented to the market two weeks ago, with pitch materials and a teaser reel. He co-wrote the story with Ellen Shanman. Todd Lieberman (the head of World Events Productions) and David Hoberman (the producer) are also attached. Voltron property.

A deal for live-action Voltron movie potentially being put together by the end of this upcoming weekend, one wouldn’t be faulted for thinking we could see this blockbuster sooner rather than later. However, the helm is still on my mind. The DivisionRawson Marshall Thurber, a writer and filmmaker, is also planning to shoot two. Red NoticeBack-to-back sequels. As such, it’s unclear if those projects will take priority over the recently-emerged Voltron, or if he’s decided to make VoltronBefore them.

Original VoltronAnimation series that aired in mid-1980s was adapted form the Japanese sci fi shows GoLion the Beast King Kikou Kantai Dairugger, XV. The original story followed five young pilots of the Robot Lions battalion, who piloted animal-style robots that joined together to form Voltron mecha. There are also other Netflix series. VoltronFollow-ups include The Third Dimension: Voltron Voltron Force. The VoltronThe canon has been further developed in comics as well as video games.

