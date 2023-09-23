recruiter Tammy Sepetis’ viral TikTok rant about Canadian Freedom Convoy resurfaces as its leaders’ trial is paused

A RECRUITER has gone viral again, as the group she mocked’s trial is temporarily halted.

Tammy Sepetis, known for her past Tiktok rant against the Canadian Freedom Convoy, has her video circulating once again, as new updates on the group’s trial are announced.

2 Tamara Lich was one of the leaders of the freedom convoy who was charged with mischief, obstructing police, intimidation, and counseling others to commit mischief Credit: AP

2 HR recruiter Tammy Sepetis’ went viral on Tiktok about Canadian Freedom Convoy and its supporters Credit: TikTok/tammyandtwins

The Freedom Convoy is a group of Western Canadian truckers and supporters who aimed to protest government-mandated vaccines, their Facebook page stated.

The protest involved truckers parking in Ottawa, Canada for weeks which led to Mayor Jim Watson declaring a state of emergency, the Wall Street Journal reported.

The ordeal led to many arrests and over 1,300 fines for excessive horn honking, fireworks, public consumption of alcohol, and more.

Of those arrests, leaders of the organization Tamara Lich and Chris Barber were taken into custody.

The two were charged with mischief, obstructing police, intimidation, and counseling others to commit mischief according to the Washington Post.

On Friday, the court paused the ongoing trial due to needing more time for witness testimony. The trial is set to proceed on October 11, the Canadian press explained.

With the news of the trial making headlines, many social media users are circling back to a video made by Sepetis.

Last year the recruiter warned the “freedom fighters”(referring to the Freedom Convoy) and anyone who agreed with them to not post their views on social media.

“If you’re looking for a job or maybe trying to keep a job, maybe, just maybe think about what you’re putting on social media — again, freedom fighters, I know you’re not really big with stats and, you know, facts aren’t your thing — but what I can tell you, what is a fact, is that recruiters talk, and recruiters, like the majority of Canada, don’t agree with you,” Sepetis said in the deleted video shared to Facebook.

The TikToker went on to say that this can affect people who are looking for a job and those who are currently employed since HR and recruiters have ways of getting rid of those who share their political beliefs on social media.

“We hate you so much. And you think we can’t do anything? But we can, we have the power — always. Remember that. It doesn’t matter if there’s a f–king man at the top of your HR department, it’s run by women. And it’s run by angry women just like me.”

While both her TikTok and all of her other social media have been deleted since the video, the trial has sparked new interest in the recruiter.