Rebel Wilson shows off impressive 60 pound weight loss while out in Los Angeles

Rebel Wilson showed off her impressive 60 pound weight loss, while out and about in Los Angeles during the week.

The Pitch Perfect, Night at the Museum and Bridesmaid actress and comedian, 41, was walking in Los Angeles on Thursday September 23 2021, in a pair of jeans, white t-shirt and white loafers, complemented by a beautiful designer bag by brand Balmain and a pair of cat eye sunglasses.

Wilson has been based in the US for work, but also has a home in Australia, where she grew up.

She has lost 60 pounds (30kg) during what she has dubbed as her ‘year of health’.







She reflected on her weight loss journey when she was talking to podcast The Weekend Briefing, and spoke about her ‘year of health’, saying that she was proud of herself.

“To me what the year of health was, was just being a healthier version.” she said.

Wilson explained during the podcast that working on her fertility and curbing emotional eating were her goals.







“It wasn’t about losing a set amount of weight, although I did put a goal original of 75 kilos so I could have something tangible to work towards. But it’s not about a number or a dress size, or anything like that.

“It was just about being the healthiest version of me and I dedicated all of 2020 to doing that, and I’m proud of myself.”







The actress also wowed fans as she showed off her weight loss on Instagram, posing for a photo in a black crop top and matching black leggings.

She recently celebrated her 41st birthday on the private island of Tetiaroa in French Polynesia, sharing photos from the celebrations of her wearing a gorgeous red one-piece outfit that showed off her incredible weight loss.