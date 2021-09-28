Rare Colombian Black-Headed Spider Monkey Born in British Zoo

A rare Colombian black-headed spider monkey was born at a zoo in England and has the staff celebrating, People reported.

The Chester Zoo says Colombian spider monkey Kiara recently gave birth and the baby seems to be doing well.

“Colombian black-headed spider monkeys are vulnerable to extinction and so Kiara’s precious newcomer is a great addition,” Deputy Curator of Mammals Dr. Nick Davis said in a statement released by the zoo.

While staff at the zoo noticed the newborn in August being cradled by its mom, they say it’s now big enough to be seen more easily.

They don’t yet know the sex of the baby because 11-year-old Kiara is keeping the young one close to her chest.

“It’s fantastic to see Kiara cradle her new baby closely – she’s an experienced mum so has slipped right back into motherhood. The infant will start to venture off after around 6 months, but they’ll stay close to mum for about 12 months when the little one will be strong and confident enough to forage for food and climb independently. Keepers will be able to determine the sex once the infant starts to leave mum in a few months’ time,” Davis added.

Colombian spider monkeys are critically endangered because of hunting, habitat destruction and trafficking. This birth is good news for the international breeding program aimed at ensuring the survival of this species.

The zoo is proud to score one for the spider monkey population and it doesn’t hurt that this one is super cute.

“This species gets its name from its appearance – their long, narrow limbs, long tails and black fur make them look almost spider-like. Their tails are often longer than their bodies and can be up to 85cm long, which acts as an extra limb, allowing them to move between tree branches while collecting food with their hands,” Davis said.