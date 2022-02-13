Rapper Kodak Black Reportedly Among 4 People Injured in a Shooting

Kodak Black was shot outside of a Los Angeles nightclub on Saturday, according to NBC News.

The 24-year-old rapper was rushed to the hospital and is expected to recover, the outlet reports.

3 people were shot, while another individual was injured after a scuffle that broke out.

The incident occurred around 2:45 a.m., an LAPD spokesperson told Insider. Representatives for Kodak Black, whose real name is Bill Kapri, did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.

Law enforcement told Insider that 10 shots were fired in total. Two of the victims were males aged 19, and 60, while a fourth victim was a female. The female victim’s age remains unknown. All victims were transported to a local hospital and are in stable conditions, according to law enforcement.

Law enforcement also told Insider there are no new developments in the investigation so far.

A video obtained by TMZ appeared to show part of the conflict, including Kodak Black with an unidentified person.

According to TMZ, the shooting occurred outside of The Nice Guy nightclub in Los Angeles. The nightclub was hosting an after-party following Justin Bieber’s pre-Super Bowl concert at the Pacific Design Center, TMZ reports. It is not clear if Justin Bieber was still inside at the time of the shooting, and representatives for Justin Bieber did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.

Other party attendees reportedly included Leonardo DiCaprio, Drake, Tobey Maguire, Kendall Jenner, and Khloe Kardashian, TMZ reported.