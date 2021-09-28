Range Media Partners Hired By New York Mets To Help Update Team’s Brand

Along with the Cohens, key members of the Mets leadership team will join the initiative, including President Sandy Alderson, EVP of Marketing and Chief Content and Communications Officer David Newman and EVP and Chief Revenue Officer Jeff Deline.

The Mets brand identity will be updated with photography/art direction and motion system. It will also optimize typography and incorporate additional graphic elements such heritage illustrations. It will also explore innovative uses of technology, digital engagement, brand partnerships, cultural activations, and other forms of collaboration. The goal is to make Citi Field, the team’s Queens home, not just a sports destination but a hub for culture and entertainment.

“We have an enormous opportunity in front of us – to both excite existing fans and entice new ones with the additional expertise and resources of Range, 4Front and Base Design as we make the New York Mets one of the most iconic teams in all of sport,” Alderson stated. “We wanted to both celebrate and honor our fans and our city by bringing best-in-class partners to support the Mets organization as we evolve the brand.”

The Mets were eliminated last week from the playoffs. They have been to the World Series twice in the last two decades, but their last title was in 1986.