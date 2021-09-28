Raising Kanan Season 2 To Return? Power Book III Fate of Starz series explored!

Each episode of Power Book III: Raising Kanan has been full of more twists and turns than the last and that was certainly the case in episode 10.

After Raq thought she had defeated her greatest rivals, Detective Howard was shot and Raq was left stunned.

After episode 10, viewers were left with plenty of questions and fans are eager to find out if Raising Canan will return to Starz for Season 2.

Raising Kanan episode 10 recap

Episode 10 of Raising Kanan aired on Starz on Sunday, September 26th.

Titled Paid in Full, the episode continued from last week’s cliffhanger as Kanan came face to face with Detective Howard, secretly his own biological father.

Kanan was under Raq’s orders to kill Howard but after he’d already shot the detective, Kanan fled the scene rather than confirming the kill, and Howard was rushed to the hospital.

Police swarm the local area and Kanan is forced to take shelter at Raq’s before she takes him to hide at Juliana’s store. Juliana has CCTV footage of Detective Howard’s shooting, which shows Kanan disguised with Unique’s jacket fleeing the scene.

Meanwhile, Marvin manages to plant Unique’s jacket just in time for the cops to come and arrest Unique.

With Unique arrested and Detective Howard supposedly dead, Raq believes that she’s dealt with her biggest problems but back in the hospital, Detective Howard wakes up.

Raising Kanan will return for season 2.

Yes, Power Book III: Raising Kanan will make a return for season 2.

The announcement was made back on July 12th, a week before the show had even started airing on Starz.

Speaking in a statement, President and CEO of Starz, Jeffrey Hirsch said: “One season isn’t enough to tell the coming of age story of Kanan Stark and his mother, Raq, a fierce and successful woman who is a force of nature.

“The anticipation globally for more of the Power Universe made it clear that the Kanan story needs to continue.”

Although it is not known when season 2 will be released, it is expected that it will be in 2022.

Before then

Before we turn our attention fully to Raising Kanan season 2, there is the small matter of Power Book II: Ghost’s second season to explore first.

Book II will release on Starz on November 21st, 2021.

The release of season 2 comes just under a year since the series premiere in late 2020 and looks set to resume the story of Tariq St. Patrick as he follows in his father’s footsteps following the events of the original Power series.

Season 1 of Power Book III: Raising Kanan concluded on Starz on September 26th, 2021.

Endeavor season 8 episode 3, cast: Meet guest stars from ‘Terminus.