Raging builder smashes newly installed bathroom with a sledgehammer claiming homeowner refused to pay £5,500 bill

A FURIOUS builder smashed a newly installed bathroom with a sledgehammer after he claimed the homeowner refused to pay the £5,500 bill.

Footage shows the contractor in Colorado Springs destroying his own work.

“We put weeks into this, thousands of dollars into this,” he can be heard saying.

The builder Terry Gregory claimed the homeowner refused to pay the bill so he decided to repossessed the tile shower he did KKTV, reports.

“Is someone going pay me?

“Let me tell you something. No contractor in the state of Colorado will fix that when they found out that I took it back because she refused to pay me. No one,” He continues to tear down the bathroom.

The homeowner Amber Trucke told KRDO-TV she hired Dream Home Remodels of Colorado for some renovation work at her home.

She showed the outlet invoices proving she paid over £2,000 ($3000) and said she was waiting to pay the rest once she could make sure she was happy with the job.

“I wanted to be wowed, and I wasn’t wowed,” She replied.

“But, I knew he would be back Friday to clean it up. And I thought maybe I’d feel more impressed then.

“So, I was not going to pay them until I saw the actual finished product.”

Trucke’s friend caught the builder destroying all his work and razing down the bathroom.

“This was more than just trashing my bathroom,” Trucke said that Trucke was a contract signer. “My sense of safety is gone.”

Trucke claimed that she signed a contract, and KRDO received a statement Sunday.

It states: “After several months of work for customers, communication broke down at project’s end.

“There was no dissatisfaction expressed and we proceeded with asking for payment on the project by midnight.

Our company was able to repossess the tile shower after further communication.

“We regret that the contract went sour. It has never happened in the past and it is not a common practice.

“There was several other projects included in the contract that she is also unwilling to pay for, including a vanity, mirror, light fixture, 2 ceiling fans, plumbing work, fixing rotten framing in her walls, and an exterior door replacement.”

Trucke insists that she has paid for these items and plans to sue the company in small claims court.

The Pikes Peak Regional Building Department and police are investigating the matter to determine if it is a civil or criminal matter.

