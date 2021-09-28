Rachel Zegler stars in telenovela ‘Princess of South Beach’

My Cultura, iHeartMedia’s new podcast network dedicated to elevating Latinx voices and creators, releases “Princess of South Beach,” a 36-part modern audio telenovela series in English and Spanish.

The bilingual audio telenovela’s first three episodes will debut on Monday, October 4th, with new episodes dropping every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday following the launch.

“Princess of South Beach” offers a first-of-its-kind audio experience. The telenovela, which is written, directed, and sound engineered in English and Spanish with two distinct casts, is a speciality. It promises that the characters will keep viewers on their toes.

As informed by the companies, the new series tells the dramatic story of twin sisters, María del Carmen and Gloria Calderón, who are separated at birth and raised in remarkably different ways.

One sister is a young orphan living in a convent while the other is a socialite and supermodel who lives in Miami Beach’s lap of luxury.

Writers also suggest that, unlike classic telenovelas, “Princess of South Beach” features nontraditional main characters facing storylines inspired by current socio-cultural issues and unexpected plot twists.

The voices behind the English-language series include:

Rachel Zegler (West Side Story, Snow White) as twins María and Gloria

Gina Torres (Suits, Pearson) as Luisa Calderón

Raul Esparza (Law & Order: SVU) as Esteban Calderón

Danny Pino (Law & Order: SVU, Mayans M.C.) as Nacho Santana

Andy Bustillos (Wedding Season, Most likely to Murder) as Raul Santana

Ivonne Coll (Jane the Virgin, Switched at Birth, Teen Wolf) as Hermana Claudia

X Mayo (comedian and Emmy-nominated writer for The Daily Show with Trevor Noah) as Estrella