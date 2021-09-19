‘Queens,’ an ABC show, has cast a famous rapper in a guest appearance.

It looks like Cameron will be making multiple appearances on ABC’s upcoming series Queens. Featuring a star-studded cast that includes the likes of Brandy, Naturi Naughton, Eve, and Nadine Velazquez, the show will tell the story of “four women in their 40s who reunite for a chance to recapture their fame and regain the swagger they had in the ’90s when they were legends in the hip-hop world.” The Dipset rapper will portray himself but will play as a frequent collaborator of the group.

The rapper seems to have been having fun on set with his numerous social media shenanigans. “So my last days on set were approaching, and I had to get all my ideas out to everybody before they started treating me like a rapper again. My last meeting was with brandy and nature .. As you can see impressed for the time before they kicked me off the set,” He shared the news with his Instagram followers. “I was telling them about the biggest shit ever and they acted like I was buggin.. it was gonna be called ‘Rico Tasha & Big Moesha’ Rico and Tasha get outta jail at the same time, get mad keys and somehow they got the older Moesha to transport along the east coast. I even told them I can do my own stunts. (My shoe came off and stayed in character..killed it) They weren’t feeling it.”