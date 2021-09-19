Justin Bieber’s Ex-Girlfriend Hailey Bieber Dispels Justin Bieber Abuse and neglect Rumors

Hailey Bieber cleared the air about rumors that her marriage with Justin Bieber is on rocky ground. In their latest podcast episode, Demi Lovato heard that Justin was yelling at Hailey in a Las Vegas video. These comments were made just days after Justin and Hailey attended the 2021 Met Gala together.
“There are so many narratives that float around about me, about him, about us together,” Hailey, 24, told Lovato in the latest episode of 4D with Demi Lovato, via Yahoo! Entertainment. “It’s so far from the truth, and it’s the complete and utter opposite.” Later, Hailey said she considers herself “lucky to say I’m with someone who is extremely respectful of me, who makes me feel special every single day.” Whenever she sees claims to the opposite of that, “I’m just like, ‘Huh?'” Hailey said.
Justin, 27, is accused of mistreating Hailey. The video was filmed in Las Vegas after Justin performed at the grand opening of Wynn Las Vegas’ new lounge. The TikTok video first showed Justin and Hailey fighting. A witness who was present at the scene said that Justin wasn’t angry with Hailey. He was only excited about performing. “They were both smiling and laughing but of course that’s not the part of the video that gets posted. Stop twisting things,” According to the witness, he was just excited after performing.
Hailey saw the video and became aware of all the controversy. Hailey responded by posting a photo showing Justin and her kissing. “Reminiscing on how amazing last weekend was. Had the best time surrounded by so much love,” In the caption, she wrote. “Any other narrative floating around is beyond false. Don’t feed into the negative bulls- peeps.”
Elsewhere in her conversation with Lovato, Hailey admitted she is used to being known as the wife of Justin, even though she was a successful model before marrying the “Sorry” singer. “When you marry someone that is really well known, you also accept that a lot of the time people are going to be like, ‘Oh yeah, that’s blah blah blah’s wife,'” Hailey said, via Us Weekly. “It doesn’t bother me. It bothers me when people try to take it and flip it and be like, ‘People wouldn’t know who you were if you weren’t his wife.’ Because I disagree, I’m sorry, but I disagree.” She later added that if someone refers to her as “Justin’s wife,” she will embrace that because, as she said, “Where is the lie?”
The Biebers married in secret at a New York City courthouse in September 2018. One year later, they renewed their vows at a big South Carolina wedding. They walked the Met Gala red-carpet for the first times since their wedding on Monday.