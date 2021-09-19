Justin Bieber’s Ex-Girlfriend Hailey Bieber Dispels Justin Bieber Abuse and neglect Rumors

Hailey Bieber cleared the air about rumors that her marriage with Justin Bieber is on rocky ground. In their latest podcast episode, Demi Lovato heard that Justin was yelling at Hailey in a Las Vegas video. These comments were made just days after Justin and Hailey attended the 2021 Met Gala together.

“There are so many narratives that float around about me, about him, about us together,” Hailey, 24, told Lovato in the latest episode of 4D with Demi Lovato, via Yahoo! Entertainment. “It’s so far from the truth, and it’s the complete and utter opposite.” Later, Hailey said she considers herself “lucky to say I’m with someone who is extremely respectful of me, who makes me feel special every single day.” Whenever she sees claims to the opposite of that, “I’m just like, ‘Huh?'” Hailey said.