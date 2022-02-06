Queen Elizabeth Hosts Reception Ahead of Platinum Jubilee Celebrations

Queen Elizabeth II kicked off her Platinum Jubilee celebrations at Sandringham on Saturday.

According to People, the Queen was presented with a special cake and presents from local children.

The Queen will spend Sunday, the anniversary of her father’s death, privately.

Queen Elizabeth II kicked off her Platinum Jubilee celebrations with her first public appearance of the year, People reports.

The Queen, 95, hosted a public reception with representatives from local charities and members at Sandringham Estate, the monarch’s country retreat. The celebration took place on the eve of Accession Day, which marks the 70th anniversary of her father’s death. Queen Elizabeth II is the first British monarch to celebrate 70 years on the throne.

According to People, the Queen cut a cake made with the emblem of the Platinum Jubilee and received gifts. Also in attendance was Harry Humphrey, mayor of nearby town King’s Lynn, and Angela Wood, creator of the original Coronation Chicken. The chicken dish was served at the Queen’s coronation in 1953 and has since become a national staple.





Queen Elizabeth and Angela Wood talking at Sandringham House the celebration.



Joe Giddens/Getty Images







Humphrey presented the Queen with a Loyal Address and a mosaic made by local children. The Hunstanton Concert Band concert band reportedly played “Congratulations” as the royal left Sandringham.

Representatives for Buckingham Palace did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.

Accession Day marks the beginning of multiple celebrations for the Queen in honor of her reign. As Insider’s Maria Noyen previously reported, the Queen will spend Sunday privately at Sandringham, paying homage to her father, King George VI, according to royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams.





Queen Elizabeth cuts a special cake for a celebration prior to Accession Day 2022.



Joe Giddens/Getty Images







A weekend of festivities is planned for June of this year. The Queen’s Birthday Parade (also known as Trooping the Colour) will take place on June 2 complete with soldiers, horses, and musicians. The following day, a “Service of Thanksgiving” will be held at St. Paul’s Cathedral. The holiday weekend will end with the Derby at Epsom Downs, a concert at the palace, and numerous jubilee lunches held across the UK.

The Queen has mostly stayed out of the public eye after a one-night hospital stay in October 2021. Buckingham Palace later announced she would “only undertake light, desk-based duties” and that she was in “good spirits.”