PS5 restock set for Argos, GAME, this week

It’s that time again – PS5 restock week. You have another chance to get your hands on the latest console from Sony.

Due to the shortage of semiconductors worldwide and scalpers, both the PS5 & Xbox Series X have been difficult to purchase.

1 PlayStation 5 Credit: Sony

So when hardware restocks roll around, it’s all hands on deck to make sure you don’t miss out.

PS5 stock tracking account has pegged UK retailers Argos and Game as the latest console drop.

PS5StockAlertUK has said GAME will be selling PS5 bundles that were initially planned for rollout last week.

According to the account they are expected to go live between Tuesday September 14th through Thursday September 16th.

Orders placed within this window will likely be delivered by Friday, September 24,

Argos is said to be preparing to release 8k-10k units across the country.

Although the PS5 restock is scheduled for Tuesday, September 14, at 8 AM, it is worth getting ready to make your purchase.

According to Twitter, the Argos PS5 stock will likely be online and not in-store.

It doesn’t say if the GAME PS5 restock will take place online or in stores.

For a faster checkout, make sure you have accounts with both retailers. Add the console to your wishlists and save your payment details.

ShopTo had a PS5 restock yesterday and BT had the consoles on hand for its broadband customers today. But they sold like hot cakes, just as you’d hope.

Bookmark the pages online, and hit the refresh button every day as we move through the week.

