Private pictures have outraged Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

A collection of photos taken last summer by paparazzi Prince HarryHis wife Meghan Markle was deeply “furious” Over the breach of their privacy. The couple was seen leaving Beverly Hills for a medical appointment. This sparked a firestorm of tabloid articles, some downright offensive. It was a terrible tragedy for the Duke and Duchess, making the absurd reporting all the harder to swallow.

Paparazzi Captures Prince Harry and Meghan Markle During Tragic Times

According to the new epilogue Finding FreedomA series of photos taken by Daily Mail paparazzi. Meghan Markle with Prince HarryAfter an appointment, Markle exited a Beverly Hills medical building. These photos were published in July. This suggests that they were taken at the time Markle lost her baby. Markle shared this in an emotional interview. New York Times op-ed last November.

The duchess wrote: “It was a July morning that began as ordinarily as any other day,” Before explaining, she said that she had experienced a sudden “sharp cramp” after changing her son, Archie’s, diaper. “I dropped to the floor with him in my arms, humming a lullaby to keep us both calm, the cheerful tune a stark contrast to my sense that something was not right. I knew, as I clutched my firstborn child, that I was losing my second.”

Though there is no official explanation for the apparent doctor’s visit, the timing would suggest that it had something to do with Markle’s heartbreaking miscarriage. According to The Independent, the authors Finding Freedom Added an epilogue. “What should have been a deeply personal moment quickly became the top story on the Daily Mail Online, with a dozen photos of the masked couple getting into a Cadillac SUV.”

Tabloids, other outlets take advantage of the grieving Sussexes

The Daily MailStory Coldly focused “gas-guzzling” SUV was obviously used in an apparent attempt to discredit the grieving couple for their support of green policies and warnings about climate changes. Other tabloids were equally grim in the face of this reported doctor’s visit. We A story was addressed out of A New IdeaLast year, a source claimed that the trip was planned by a mysterious source. “possible bid to have a second child via IVF.”

Evidently, this source was wrong. That particular article also claimed that Markle planned to divorce Harry after giving birth to the couple’s second child, which is as farcical a claim as we’ve ever encountered. These outlets did not attempt to comment on the subject of the Sussexes’ marriage they also have to be included. Presented family planning had no clue what was really going on in the couple’s lives.

These imagined stories can cause real-world hurt, but these outlets don’t care. As long as they can run an outrageous headline that influences people to click on their shoddy reporting, they’re as happy as a clam, even if it causes someone else unimaginable pain.