Insurance Companies Charging Patients for COVID Care!

Most insurance companies started paying the COVID-19 test, vaccines, treatment, and other costs last year under federal law. As hospitalizations increase and vaccination rates slow, insurers are shifting their tune.

The Pandemic Reduced Insurance Profits

In the early days of the pandemic insurance companies began to waive costs for COVID-19 testing. This was partly due to Explosive profits among the top providers

"Health insurance companies were spending so much less than expected," Matthew Rae is the director of the Program on the HealthCare Marketplace at KFF.

“During the pandemic, no one went to the hospital. Elective procedures were delayed. Insurers had more money than they were supposed to.”

According to the Kaiser Family Foundation's analysis, insurance companies covered COVID expenses for 88%. These costs include copays as well coinsurance and deductibles.

COVID-19 Coverage by Law and By Choice

Federal law mandates that all private insurance plans cover the full cost of COVID-19 testing, so long as the test is deemed medically appropriate, according to a KFF analysis from November 2020.

The U.S. government pre-paid for COVID-19 vaccinations. The vaccine was to be freely available to everyone, whether insured or not.

The cost of COVID-19 treatment is not provided by these guidelines. And if it weren't for insurers' profit margins last year, they might not have covered treatment at all.

The ACA’s Medical Loss Ratio provision is mandatory that insurers share the wealth via credits, waivers, and rebates

The Coverage was Reeled In As Vaccines Were Rolled Out

COVID-19 vaccine rollouts Dec 2020 -Health care workers and selected individuals.

In 2021, all adults were able to get vaccinations. In May, all adults were able to get vaccinations. FDA authorized vaccine uses young as 12 years olds.

The decrease in coverage came with the increased availability of vaccinations. According to the KFF Report for November 2020, many insurers began to eliminate cost-sharing as soon as November 2020.

Today, more than 70% of the nation’s largest insurance companies are no longer waiving COVID-19 treatment costs. An additional 10% of cost-sharing will be phased out by the end of October 2021.

How to find out if you still have coverage

America’s Health Insurance Plans offers an Online resource for useful information on American insurance companies and their coverage plans.

You can quickly locate your insurance provider by using the "Control + F" find function. Type your insurer into the search box.

Delta Airlines is just one example of a company that employs this type of employee. Costs are rising for those who refuse to take the COVID-19 vaccination. If you have insurance through your job, then it’s best to contact your employer directly.

Is This All Legal?

Is it legal for insurance companies that change coverage based upon vax status? The short answer is yes.

As previously stated, federal law didn’t require insurers to cover treatment costs. These companies are closing their accounts. “goodwill” Waivers for patients refusing preventative treatments

This is evident already in premiums for life insurance, which charge higher rates for smokers and obese people. Insurance companies can also offer health insurance premiums increased by 50% for smokers under the ACA.

This may be a little annoying for smokers but the logic behind it is sound. Priority is given to those who are actively involved in their health care.

What is the most cost-effective solution? The Vaccine

According to the CDC, hospitalizations rates for COVID-19 unwanted patients are 29 times more than vaxxed patients. This same study shows that people who have not been vaccinated are five times more likely to get the virus.

COVID-19 vaccinations could have prevented a number of deaths this summer. 100,000 hospitalizations. According to the NIH vaccines Up to 140,000 deaths could be prevented.

However, only 49.6% of the U.S. Population is vaxxed. Many people who are not inoculated do so because they choose. As with smoking, insurance companies are now penalizing those who make this choice.

"Now that COVID-19 is largely preventable for most adults…it makes a lot less sense for employers to be giving people who do get infected a break," Rae said.

That doesn’t mean the healthcare system is leaving people high and dry. “The cost of hospitalization for COVID-19 is tens of thousands of dollars,” Rae explained. “Most people admitted to hospital are only responsible for a fraction of that.”

To avoid paying high insurance costs, it is cost-effective to get vaxxed. If you or someone in your circle is still unsure, I encourage them to check out resources on the most common vaccine myths.

Refusing to comply could cost you more than a few thousand of dollars. It could even endanger your life.