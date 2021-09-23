Princess Eugenie reveals Prince Philip met her baby boy August weeks before his death

Princess Eugenie has revealed that Prince Philip got to meet her new baby boy before her grandfather died in April this year.

August Philip Hawke, named after his great-grandfather was born in February.

An emotional Eugenie discussed how lovely it was for her son to meet Philip, who had been a ‘huge character’ in her life, in a new BBC documentary titled Prince Philip: The Royal Family Remembers, reports the Express.

In the documentary which aired yesterday, Eugenie said: “We named August, August Philip because grandpa had been such a huge, inspiring character in my life.

"I brought little August to come and meet him and told him that we'd named him after him and it was such a lovely moment.







(Image: via REUTERS)



“We were very lucky to do that.”

Eugenie’s part in the programme was full of touching moments. She shared with Philip a passion for art that she discovered at age 16.

“I didn’t know that grandpa designed the garden and also the lotus flower in the middle of the fountain,” Eugenie recalled.

Eugenie recalled, "He does indeed have a creative gene in his. It's just that he doesn't talk about it.







(Image: Getty Images)



“We would be walking down the corridors and I’d see paintings he’s done of Scotland or different places in Norfolk.

“They are beautiful.”

As a nod to their shared passion, Philip gave his granddaughter a painting as a wedding gift when she tied the knot with Jack Brooksbank in October 2018.

The documentary was initially commissioned to mark the Duke of Edinburgh's 100th birthday. It was shown on the BBC at 9pm on Wednesday and is still available to see on BBC iPlayer.







(Image: PA)



Philip died at Windsor Castle just months before he was due to celebrate that birthday on June 10.

Eugenie was one of the royals who joined Prince William, Prince Harry and Princess Anne to pay tribute in the special program to the Duke.

