Prince William and Becks reunite at Sun’s glittering awards to honour heroic Brits

By Brandon Pitt
In
PRINCE William and David Beckham reunited to honour health heroes tonight.

They smiled together as they took pictures ahead of the Who Cares Wins Awards.

Prince William and David Beckham posing together at the awards

8

Prince William and David Beckham posing together at the awardsCredit: Arthur Edwards / Central Recorder
David Beckham and Prince William talking before England took on Germany in June

8

David Beckham and Prince William talking before England took on Germany in JuneCredit: Getty

Their shared love of football has seen them chatting happily at various events over the years.

They have a close friendship. England’s greatest footballer has joined the Duke of Edinburgh, who is 39, to raise awareness for mental health issues.

As they stood together for the Euro 2020 crunch match between England & Germany at Wembley Stadium, June, the pair were photographed catching up.

This evening the pair flashed relaxed grins at the camera – before Prince William hailed the “astonishing courage” of two paramedics as he presented the 999 Hero prize.

The Duke of Cambridge described winners Deena Evans and Mick Hipgrave as ‘truly heroic’.

The Central Recorder’s Awards are held every year since 2017 and honor our incredible doctors, nurses, midwives and surgeons as well as volunteers, researchers, and charity workers.

It’s been a difficult year and half fighting through the pandemic. We are grateful to NHS workers.

Who Cares Wins awards

The Who Cares Wins awards honour those who have helped take care of the nation.

Here are the categories:

  • 999 Hero
  • Best Charity
  • Best Doctor
  • Best Midwife
  • Best Nurse
  • Groundbreaking Pioneer
  • Mental Health Hero
  • National Lottery Award
  • Ultimate lifesaver
  • Unsung Hero
  • Young Hero

Earlier this year Beckham teamed up with Prince William and Kate Middleton to urge people to “keep talking” in a special mental health message.

And last year the football legend opened up to Prince William about his own mental health struggles as he spoke about his “toughest year”.

Posting a clip from the discussion to Instagram, David added in the caption: “Thank you to the Duke of Cambridge for inviting me to join this important conversation ahead of the Heads Up FA Cup final this weekend. @kensingtonroyal #HeadsUp”.

Prince William waved at onlookers as he strode into the event

8

Prince William waved at onlookers as he strode into the eventCredit: James Whatling
David Beckham arriving at the event this evening

8

David Beckham arriving at the event this eveningCredit: James Whatling
Becks and the PM bumped fists as they greeted each other this evening

8

Becks and the PM bumped fists as they greeted each other this eveningCredit: Rex
David Beckham posing with Prince William and Prince Harry in 2010

8

David Beckham posing with Prince William and Prince Harry in 2010Credit: Getty
The pair chuckling happily at a previous event to launch the United for Wildlife campaign

8

The pair chuckling happily at a previous event to launch the United for Wildlife campaignCredit: AFP
William talking with David Beckham and his son Brooklyn during the global premiere of Netflix's 'Our Planet'

8

William talking with David Beckham and his son Brooklyn during the global premiere of Netflix’s ‘Our Planet’Credit: PA:Press Association

This year Central Recorder teamed up with The National Lottery and NHS Charities Together to put on the awards.

While the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are both Patrons of this charity, the Prince flew solo.

The show will air on Channel 4 Sunday at 7.30pm. It took place at The Camden Roundhouse tonight – with TV legend Davina McAll hosting.

Central Recorder’s Who Cares Wins Awards – David Beckham fist-bumps Boris Johnson at star-studded bash

