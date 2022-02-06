Prince Harry Reveals The Big Difference Between Archie And Lilibet

As Prince Harry said last summer, he and wife Meghan Markle feel “very lucky so far” when it comes to their two children’s contrasting personalities, according to People. Speaking to friend and pop star Ed Sheeran at a private garden party in 2021, the Duke of Sussex revealed of daughter Lilibet and son Archie, “She’s very chilled and seems happy to just sit there while Archie is running around like crazy.” As Harry still admitted to Sheeran, however, “Two is definitely a juggle.” It was on that note that the prince, speaking at BetterUp’s Inner Work Day on February 3, gave an intimate glance at his mornings spent with his two rugrats.

Highlighting the importance of self-care, Harry pointed out that, as a father and husband, it “is the first thing that drops away.” Learning to carve out a 30-45 minute block of “me time” per day, Harry shared he optimizes the freedom afforded to him when 2-year-old Archie is away at school and Lili is still snoozing through her mornings. “It’s like, right, it’s either for workout, take the dog for a walk, get out in nature, maybe meditate,” the prince said.

Given that Lilibet still has much growing to do, it will be interesting to see how the Sussexes’ family dynamic continues to shift!