Prince Harry Meghan Markle Still Receive $360K Every Year From Prince Charles!

According to reports, Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Financial difficulties are a constant theme. One year ago Gossip CopInvestigated a story in which Markle and Prince Harry received a yearly allowance. Prince Charles. Now, we’re taking a look back to check on the financial stability of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Will Need an Allowance

According to the Globe. The tabloid claimed that Prince Charles was “still paying his royal brat and his high maintenance wife” Each week, it can reach thousands of dollars. Despite Markle & Prince Harry quitting their royal duties, Prince Charles allegedly “made it clear the door is always open” They will never see each other again. Prince Charles’ soft spot for his son was one reason he gave the couple an allowance.

Another reason Prince Harry and Meghan Markle required such extravagant funds was also mentioned by the outlet. The money was needed by the couple. “after purchasing a new mansion,” Markle was unable to find acting work again. The magazine described Prince Harry as someone who relied on their celebrity status to make a living. In reality, Markle and Prince Harry were actually the beneficiaries of their celebrity status. The couple originally planned to get married. “cashing in on their titles and celebrity” To make money before the coronavirus pandemic.

Prince Charles and Meghan Markle Depend on Prince Harry for Money?

When the GlobeThis story was first published in the September issue of The Guardian. was difficult to take seriously and it has not changed. The narrative’s constant jabs at Markle is the first thing that makes it less credible. She was described by the outlet as “someone who is a bit of a smuggler”. “destroyed Harry’s life,” Was “high maintenance,” It was a failure. Is it surprising that Markle was featured in the magazine’s photos? No. However, this bias is evident.

It is also laughable to think that Prince Harry or Meghan Markle are financially struggling. The couple had just signed a massive deal with Netflix at the time of the publication that promised them a substantial amount of cash. Markle made millions while on the show. SuitsPrince Harry also has a large fortune. He also has a job, announced just a few months ago. Given all the money they have, why would they need to depend on Prince Charles for hundreds and thousands of dollars every year? This story is entirely false, as we’ve previously noted.