TikTok Star strange wardrobe malfunction while wearing green shorts in London Eye!

A TikTok user found out the hard way after getting ready for a photoshoot and preparing herself, that her outfit was not quite as flawless as she had imagined.

Even with the best fashion stylist, wardrobe malfunctions can sometimes be inevitable. However, no one seemed to have discovered the fault in TikToker Alyxmeade’s perfectly matched outfit until the camera happened to point it out.

The TikTok was in London on vacation and took to the platform. Reprinted how her plans for a photo shoot to immortalize her trip to the legendary London Eye, was ruined by her outfit.

TikTok, who wore green to London Eye. Photo by tiktok.com/alyxmeade

Alyxmeade shared pictures of herself looking gorgeous in a white tank and green biker pants before heading out to ride the Ferris wheel.

The result of her professional photoshoot was however very different from her real look. The malfunction was shared by her, starting with a clip of her walking down the street in the outfit, complete wearing white sneakers and carrying a handbag.

Alyxmeade exuded confidence as she took a video of herself going out to shoot. The screen caption was added by Alyxmeade to the video. Please read? “when you think your green outfit is cute but wanna go on the London eye.”

The clip cuts to a professional photoshoot outside the attraction. Her green biker shorts looked completely different, matching the green screen behind them.

User’s comment about TikToker’s green outfit to London Eye.

The overall effect was greyish with the background. It made the girl appear to be floating in mid-air beside her friend who chose pink shorts. She Titled the video:

“Green screen doing me dirty.”

Users were baffled by the presence of a background green screen. Alyxmeade responded that the green screen was always in the background to reduce the error margin.

User’s comment about TikToker’s green outfit to London Eye.

The video has received over 2.7million views. Users find the experience funny. One commenter Submitted: “I hope the caption of your friend was ‘my better half.’ Lmao.”

TikTok was curious to see what the outcome would look like if someone visited the attraction in an all-green outfit. One user answered their curiosity. Say it:

“This happened to me when I went to the London Eye. I was a floating head.”

User’s comment about TikToker’s green outfit to London Eye.

Many thanked the poster, fearing that they would make a similar mistake on a visit to the London Eye. Comment Please read:

“I’m in London now so thanks for this tip cos I defo [sic] won’t be wearing green.”

The photo was appreciated by many, despite the wardrobe malfunction. It’s safe for us to say it wasn’t all bad.