Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Allegedly Near Divorce After Drifting Apart, Listing Mansion For Sale, Sketchy Rumors Claim

Are Prince Harry and Meghan Markle struggling to keep their marriage alive? Rumor has it that mounting pressures from their work and social lives are driving the couple apart. Let’s check in on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Sussexes’ Moving Plans Spelling Trouble?

In late March, the National Enquirer reported that Prince Harry and Meghan’s Markle recent decision to put their Montecito home on the market was a dismal sign for their marriage. Apparently, the Sussexes had had enough of the less-than-ideal location and the hefty property taxes. “It’s turned into a nightmare” an insider noted. “That’s fueled renewed speculation that the couple’s fairy-tale marriage is headed for the rocks.” According to the tipster’s logic, the Sussexes could get a hefty sum from the sale and each be able to walk away from their marriage scot-free.

But of course, we couldn’t help but side-eye this story. First of all, the Sussexes are millionaires and don’t need to sell their home in order to separate. If they wanted to, they could divorce as is without much of a financial burden. Yet, Harry and Markle stay together for a simple reason: They love each other. And after digging a bit deeper and finding out that the Sussexes’ home wasn’t even listed on the market, it was clear that there was no need to worry about the Sussexes’ marriage just yet.

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘Make Or Break’?

And earlier this month, Woman’s Day renewed fears for the Sussexes’ marriage after the couple was spending “more and more time apart.” And as different personal goals pulled Harry and Markle in opposite directions, the couple drew the concern of their good friend Oprah Winfrey. Apparently, the talk show titan thought the Sussexes could use a break, so she was prescribing the couple a trip to her mountain ranch in Telluride, Colorado. “It’s a bit of a cliche, but a trip to Telluride to sort things out really does sound like a make-or-break situation for Meghan and Harry,” the insider dished.

But, as nice as a romantic getaway sounded, we weren’t quite buying it. As Prince Harry was preparing for his highly-anticipated Invictus Games—an international military veterans’ sporting event founded by the duke—we just couldn’t see him dropping everything and flying to Colorado. The duke was expected in the Netherlands for the event in mid-April, so the timeline for this story just wasn’t adding up. But we also couldn’t find any real reason to worry about the Sussexes’ marriage. Just because Harry and Markle don’t always attend events together, it doesn’t automatically mean that they’re struggling at home.

Prince Harry Living ‘Secret Double Life’?

Finally, In Touch shockingly reported that Prince Harry was hiding a secret life from Meghan Markle. The duke has popped up at a number of events over the last year without his wife, leading many to fear for the couple’s marriage. “He’s disappeared on her at least six times in 12 months,” an insider noted. “The more Meghan nags him, the more she pushed him away. He’s second-guessing his decisions. These frequent solo trips are certainly a red flag—it’s like he’s leading a secret double life.”

Once again, we had to point out that Harry and Markle don’t have to spend every waking moment together to be a healthy couple. And with two young children back home, it’s no wonder that one of them has been staying back to tend to the kids. But most importantly, we pointed out that there was nothing “secret” about Harry’s trips. Each one of them has made front-page news, so if he really was trying to hide them from Markle, he was doing a really poor job of it.

